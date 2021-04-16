Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Parents win appeal in rights dispute after child's death

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
gavel-and-scales.jpg
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:31:37-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has ordered a new trial for a Lansing couple who lost parental rights to three children after the death of a newborn.

Rachel and Joshua Piland had declined to get medical care for their daughter who had jaundice-related complications.

They cited their religious beliefs.

The appeals court says a jury wasn't allowed to consider those beliefs as a legitimate defense when the Pilands lost their parental rights.

The court says a parent shall not be found negligent if “legitimately practicing” his or her religious beliefs when denying care.

Separately, the Pilands are facing criminal charges in their daughter’s death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time