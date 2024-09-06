Parents of Oxford shooting victims share messages of support after Georgia high school shooting

(WXYZ) — The deadly mass shooting at a Georgia high school this week is hitting close to home for families who survived the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

They are now speaking out in hopes of sending support for families of the victims in Georgia.

Their message is focusing on support. Supporting the people touched by the Georgia shooting, with the two moms saying from others who unfortunately have been in their shoes helped with the tragedy.

In November 2021, a student opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students – Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin. Six students and a teacher were also injured.

Linda Watson and Megan Gregory both had children who were among those shot but survived.

Both say that hearing from survivors around the country helped them when this tragedy happened in Oxford, and they hope to be that support for people in Georgia whose lives are forever changed.

“Many of us lean on each other for support. When we were ready we reached out and found different resources like the rebels group. A Facebook group started by survivors of Columbine," Watson said.

“For us everyone was so upset about not knowing the truth we all went into detective mode, and didn’t allow ourselves time to heal. Just allowing yourself to take time for you and no judgment," Gregory added.

Both families emphasized how important it is to receive counseling and address the long-term affects of trauma.