Oxford High School students can now apply for financial compensation after shooting

(WXYZ) — Oxford High School families can now apply for financial compensation for the emotional trauma they endured following the November 30 school shooting.

The National Compassion Fund, an organization that manages donations for the victims of mass crimes, is managing $2 million worth of donations for Oxford High School students.

In February, they put out a plan outlining the following qualifications for payment.



Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting

Those who were physically injured by gunshot wounds in the shooting

Those who meet the eligibility requirements designated for psychological trauma

Those who were present on campus and either provided direct assistance to a gunshot victim or took extraordinary action to prevent loss of life.

The deadline to file an application for the fund is May 6.

On June 13, the committee is expected to approve fund distributions. Money will begin going out on June 17.