Oxford Education Association president releases statement as some schools reopen

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Oxford Education Association President Jim Gibbons released a statement Friday, thanking the community for its support after the Oxford High school shooting.

Some schools in the area are reopening Friday after being closed since the shooting 11 days ago.

“As some schools in our community reopen today, I want to express our sincere thanks for the massive outreach of support for Oxford’s students, parents, educators, administrators and the community at large,” Gibbons’ statement said. “We are changed forever by the events of the past 11 days, but to know that so many are standing with us provides more comfort than I can possibly say.”

Gibbons says the active shooter training and quick action of teachers, support staff and administrators in Oxford High School saved lives.

“When my colleagues are ready, we will tell those stories, both so our community can heal and so that others can learn how best to deal with the unthinkable if it happens to them,” he said.

Read the full statement here: