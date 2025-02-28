Over $10M awarded to 13 organizations to support digital skills training hubs

“When we expand access to affordable, fast internet, we connect Michiganders with jobs, healthcare, education, opportunity, and so much more,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

More than a dozen organizations will have their share of $10.6M from Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) to support the Michigan Inclusive Training, Technology and Equity Network (MITTEN) and the Michigan Digital Equity Plan — programs that aims to increase access and understanding for digital technology.

“We are dedicated to making Michigan a place where all residents can reach their full potential,” said Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin. “Michiganders need both access to high-speed internet and the devices and skills to do so. The MIHI team is working across the state with these selected organizations to help make Michigan more prosperous for all.”

These 13 organizations were awarded as sub-grantees of MITTEN:

Region 1c: Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District ($857,909)

Region 2: Grow Benzie ($857,870)

Region 3: Northwest Michigan Consortium ($446,023)

Region 4a: Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency ($857,909)

Region 4b: West Michigan Works! ($857,908)

Region 5: Central Michigan University ($854,304)

Region 6: Regents of the University of Michigan – Flint ($746,405)

Region 7: Ingham County ($857,909)

Region 8: Southwest Michigan Planning Commission ($857,909)

Region 9: Southeast Michigan Community Alliance ($857,909)

Region 10: Tejara ($820,080)

Detroit: United Way of Southeastern Michigan ($857,909)

Grand Rapids: Hispanic Center of Western Michigan ($857,909)

Funding is provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Digital Equity Act.

For more on this funding and more programs like this, check the state of Michigan’s website.

