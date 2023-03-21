Our Family eight count white hot dog buns recalled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Perfection Bakeries D/B/A/ Aunt Millie’s has announced that it is recalling eight count packages of Our Family white hot dog buns because they may contain undeclared sesame. The hot dog buns were distributed in retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Any consumer who believes they are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek immediate medical attention.

The hot dog buns come in a printed plastic package marked with “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” and has a blue twist tie. The UPC is 0-70253-75107-3. The “Best By” dates are April 9, 2023 and earlier.

Labov Our Family eight count white hot dog buns

Those who purchased the hot dog buns are urged to return them to the place or purchase for a full refund.

One reaction has been reported so far in connection with the recall.

The recall was initiated after the discovery that the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame.

Production of the hot dog bun has been suspended until an investigation is completed by the FDA and Aunt Millie’s, and they are certain that the market has been cleared of the incorrect packaging.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Aunt Millie’s at 1-800-995-8245 Ext. 276 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. EST.

