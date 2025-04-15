OOPS: No, Michigan didn't have an earthquake Monday

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are sharing details after some people in Otsego County got an alert Monday warning them to take cover due to an earthquake.

In a post on X, MSP Seventh District shared that people in the Vanderbilt area got the alert on their phones.

They say there were temporary cell towers registered from California placed in the town, and California was experiencing an earthquake at the time. MSP clarified there was no emergency, and Otsego County Emergency Management was working on the issue.

🗼Many residents in the Vanderbilt area are receiving this emergency alert. Please do not call 911 to report this. Otsego County Emergency Management is aware and they are working on the issue.



There were temporary cell towers registered from California placed in Vanderbilt… pic.twitter.com/lGcdJESD6R — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) April 14, 2025

