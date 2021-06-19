Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

One Injured in Crash

items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Howard TWP Crash.png
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 08:55:59-04

HOWARD TWP. MICH — A car crash has left one person injured in Howard Township.

It happened near the intersection of M-51 and Maple Street around 11:00 p.m. on June 18. A 41-year-old man was traveling northbound on M-51 when he left the roadway, hitting an embankment and rolled his vehicle off the road. He was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

The man was transported to the hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor but the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time