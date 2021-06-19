One Injured in Crash

HOWARD TWP. MICH — A car crash has left one person injured in Howard Township.

It happened near the intersection of M-51 and Maple Street around 11:00 p.m. on June 18. A 41-year-old man was traveling northbound on M-51 when he left the roadway, hitting an embankment and rolled his vehicle off the road. He was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

The man was transported to the hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor but the driver was not wearing a seat belt.