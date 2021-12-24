One hospitalized after tractor crash in Newberg Township

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Three Rivers resident has been hospitalized after a farm tractor crashed in Newberg Township.

Cass County Sheriff’s found Darrel L. Martin, 42, after arriving on scene to the crash on Sodaman Rd. Dec. 24, 2021, at 12:37 p.m.

Martin overturned the tractor after failing to negotiate a curve. The 42-year-old was able to flee as the tractor caught fire and was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for his injuries.

Authorities report the crash is still under investigation.