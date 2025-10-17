On the prowl: 21 confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan this year

There have been 21 confirmed cougar sightings in 2025, according to data from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR maintains a database of confirmed cougar sightings, which shows at least one sighting in every month but August.

A majority of the sightings have been in the Western Upper Peninsula, and the DNR does note that some cougar sightings may be of the same animal by different people who are nearby to one another.

There has also been a confirmed sighting near Paradise and one near Munising. Three of the sightings were on video and 18 were through photographs.

In March, a pair of cougar cubs was spotted in the U.P. It was the first time juvenile cougars were seen in Michigan in more than a century.

All other verified cougar sightings in Michigan have been adult males.

The dates of the 2025 sightings have been:



January 14

January 17

January 18

January 27

February 19

February 25

February 26

March 6

March 12

March 15

March 31

April 15

April 22

May 15

May 23

June 16

July 24

July 27

September 1

September 21

Here are the number of confirmed cougar sightings by year dating back to 2020, according to DNR data.

