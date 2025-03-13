Cougar cubs spotted in western UP likely first born in Michigan in a century

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of young cougar cubs spotted in the Upper Peninsula earlier this month could be the first of their kind to be born in Michigan in more than 100 years.

Biologists with the state's Department of Natural Resources confirmed the pair through pictures provided by the person who stumbled upon the animals.

It is the first verified sighting of cougar cubs in Michigan since the species was wiped out through hunting in the early 1900's, according to Brian Roell, a large carnivore specialist for the DNR.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources A cougar cub crouches on a road in Ontonagon County in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula on March 6, 2025.

“It’s pretty exciting, considering this could be the first known cougar reproduction in modern times in the western Great Lakes states,” said Roell, referring to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. “It really shows that we have a unique place in Michigan where someone has a chance to see a wolf, a moose and a cougar in the wild. It’s something that should be celebrated, that we have the habitat to support an elusive animal like this.”

There have been several confirmed sightings of adult cougars in Michigan, but Roell said the animals appear to only be traveling in and out of the state from western states. Of the 132 verified sightings, all have been male cougars.

The person who spotted the cubs on March 6 reported they did not see any sign of the mother. That's concerning for biologists.

“Those young cougars are very vulnerable right now,” Roell said. “We don’t know where they are or if they’re even alive. Mother Nature can be very cruel.”

Cougar cubs often stay with their mother for two years, according to the DNR.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources A pair of cougar cubs walk on a road in Ontonagon County in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula on March 6, 2025.

The cubs have not been spotted since being photographed.

Wildlife sightings can be reported through the DNR's Eyes in the Field system.

Cougars are on the list of endangered mammals in Michigan. They cannot be hunted or harassed, and efforts to locate their den are also illegal.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube