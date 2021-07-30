On belay: Supreme Court revives lawsuit over zip line injury

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A dispute between siblings over a zip line injury is returning to court in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan Supreme Court revived a lawsuit by Doreen Rott, who had knee surgery after zip lining in brother Arthur Rott’s yard in Oakland County.

The Supreme Court says zip lines aren’t covered by a Michigan recreation law that gives some legal protection to property owners if someone is injured.

A person on a zip line wears a harness and flies through the air on a cable.

Doreen Rott says she was at her brother's home for a family gathering and was pressured to ride the zip line.