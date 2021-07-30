Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

On belay: Supreme Court revives lawsuit over zip line injury

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
The Michigan Supreme Court's Hall of Justice is seen, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan Supreme Court posts
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 12:15:05-04

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A dispute between siblings over a zip line injury is returning to court in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan Supreme Court revived a lawsuit by Doreen Rott, who had knee surgery after zip lining in brother Arthur Rott’s yard in Oakland County.

The Supreme Court says zip lines aren’t covered by a Michigan recreation law that gives some legal protection to property owners if someone is injured.

A person on a zip line wears a harness and flies through the air on a cable.

Doreen Rott says she was at her brother's home for a family gathering and was pressured to ride the zip line.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time