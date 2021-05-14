OK2SAY annual report highlights 3.7k tips received in 2020

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly all school and law enforcement personnel using the confidential reporting system OK2SAY indicate it is useful and helping in stopping harm before it happens, according to an annual report released Friday.

73% reported they were unaware of the problem before the tip was submitted.

OK2SAY gives Michigan students an opportunity to confidentially report threatening behavior related to criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees or schools.

Tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

OK2SAY received 3,743 tips spanning 31 categories in 2020, according to the report, with the top three tips being suicide threats, drugs and those related to anxiety, stress, depression and harassment.

“Students know what’s troubling their peers because they’re paying attention, especially on social media where young people tend to openly share on platforms that may not be regularly monitored by parents and guardians,” said Nancy Becker Bennett, director of the MSP Grants and Community Service Division. “They’re reaching out to get help for their friends and we’re encouraged to see they trust us.”

Other findings from the report include that 10 tips involved the confiscation of weapons and 42 tips involved the seizure of drugs or alcohol.

At the onset the pandemic, the program saw a 42% decrease in tip volume as students transitioned to virtual learning.

Students may submit tips in the following ways:

Calling 855-565-2729

Texting 652729

Emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov

Ok2say.com

OK2SAY mobile app; available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android

Read the full report here.