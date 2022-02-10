Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Officer shot in Cheboygan County

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
MSP 09132020
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:30:04-05

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One Deputy is facing non-life-threatening-injuries after being shot in Cheboygan County.

The Deputy was responding to a residence and was attacked. The suspect involved has been shot according to Michigan State Police.

This story is breaking and more details will be added as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News