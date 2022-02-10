Officer shot in Cheboygan County

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One Deputy is facing non-life-threatening-injuries after being shot in Cheboygan County.

The Deputy was responding to a residence and was attacked. The suspect involved has been shot according to Michigan State Police.

State Polce are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cheboygan County. Deputy responding to a residence was attacked. Deputy received non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect shot. More details to follow as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/a2Cwj13G9n — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) February 10, 2022

This story is breaking and more details will be added as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube