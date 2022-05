BOYNE FALLS, Mich. — Boyne Mountain Resort provided an update on the construction of its timber bridge this week.

Once completed, SkyBridge Michigan will be the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world at 1,200 feet.

The resort took to social media over the weekend saying four towers have been placed. They shared photos of the update, which can be seen in the image viewer above.

