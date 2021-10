BOYNE FALLS, Mich. — A big addition is coming to a popular vacation spot in Michigan.

Boyne Mountain Resort announced its newest feature - SkyBridge Michigan.

It will be the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge.

People will be able to ride a chairlift to the top of the mountain, then walk along a more than 1,200 foot long, 118-foot-high pedestrian bridge.

It will be open year-round.

The expected opening date is next June.