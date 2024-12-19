No quorum Wednesday in MI House

LANSING, Mich. — Only a few days remain for the current Michigan Legislature, but not much is getting done amid its lame-duck session.

House Republicans walked out Friday in protest. They want votes to be cast for several bills, including paid sick leave and adjustments to the state’s tipped-wage laws. That meant no progress in the House that day.

Wednesday morning, Republican Speaker-elect Matt Hall blamed current Speaker Joe Tate.

"We want to work on meaningful issues in lame duck like fixing our roads, saving our tips, saving our restaurant industry and making sure workers get a fair ... sick time policy," says Hall. "That's what we want to do. And it sounds like Governor Whitmer is on that team and I give her credit for that. But Joe Tate [is] totally fumbling this lame duck."

That opposition was not met without pushback from Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks issued the following statement:

“Matt Hall – you’ve made your point. Now it’s time to show up and negotiate. If you’re serious about getting a better deal on wages, sick time, and roads, I’m at the table and there’s a chair for you. We have the time, and the Senate has the session days to get it done.



“The people of Michigan are counting on us to be present and do our jobs. Setting a precedent of walking out when things aren’t going your way is not how you want to start your speakership.”

The House is expected to resume proceedings Thursday at noon. House GOP members will hold a press conference in the morning.

