No injuries reported after car strikes house in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 03, 2021
SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Police say speed likely contributed to a crash that led a driver to strike a house overnight on Friday in Cass County.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. along Curran Beach Road in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old Illinois man and his passenger were traveling north when the car missed the curve and went off the road and struck a house.

There wree no injuries reported with the driver or passenger nor anyone inside the home.

Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

News on your time