No injuries reported after car strikes house in Cass County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Police say speed likely contributed to a crash that led a driver to strike a house overnight on Friday in Cass County.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. along Curran Beach Road in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old Illinois man and his passenger were traveling north when the car missed the curve and went off the road and struck a house.

There wree no injuries reported with the driver or passenger nor anyone inside the home.

Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

