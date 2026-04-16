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YOU DON'T SEE THAT EVERYDAY: Car pulled from giant sinkhole in Garfield Twp.

Fremont Area Sinkhole 04
Jerry's Towing and Recovery
Fremont Area Sinkhole 04
Fremont Area Sinkhole
Fremont Area Sinkhole 02
Fremont Area Sinkhole
Fremont Area Sinkhole 01
Giant Sinkhole, Jim Draper
Posted

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — A giant sinkhole opened up on Parson Avenue in Garfield Township early Thursday morning, and took a car victim.

Fremont Area Sinkhole
Fremont Area Sinkhole 04

The call came in before 5 a.m. Thursday. One driver was in the car and was uninjured. The driver remained on the scene as the car was safely removed.

Fremont Area Sinkhole 02

Brent Baker of Jerry's Towing, the company that responded to the scene, said the last time they saw a sinkhole of this size was in 1986.

Giant Sinkhole, Jim Draper

Baker said this might be the most unique situation they are dealing with today, but crews are staying very busy with flooded roads and other submerged vehicles.

He said this is a great reminder never to drive through large amounts of standing water because you might not know what it is hiding underneath.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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