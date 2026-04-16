YOU DON'T SEE THAT EVERYDAY: Car pulled from giant sinkhole in Garfield Twp.

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — A giant sinkhole opened up on Parson Avenue in Garfield Township early Thursday morning, and took a car victim.

Jerry's Towing and Recovery

Jerry's Towing and Recovery

The call came in before 5 a.m. Thursday. One driver was in the car and was uninjured. The driver remained on the scene as the car was safely removed.

Jerry's Towing and Recovery

Brent Baker of Jerry's Towing, the company that responded to the scene, said the last time they saw a sinkhole of this size was in 1986.

Jim Draper

Baker said this might be the most unique situation they are dealing with today, but crews are staying very busy with flooded roads and other submerged vehicles.

He said this is a great reminder never to drive through large amounts of standing water because you might not know what it is hiding underneath.

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