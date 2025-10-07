Woman killed in crash with White Cloud school bus

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a car and school bus collided in rural part of Newaygo County on Monday night.

The White Cloud Public Schools bus was headed north on Oak Street in Everett Township when a car failed to stop at 8th Street intersection, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office. The bus driver could not avoid the car, smashing into the driver side of the car.

The 25-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car died at the scene. The 46-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital. No one else was riding in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

