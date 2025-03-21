Why 2,300 energy customers in Hesperia will lose power Friday night

HESPERIA, Mich. — Heads up, Hesperia residents: Consumers Energy plans to shut off power throughout the city for eight hours Friday night.

The energy provider says 2,300 customers will be without power from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

We’re told the outage will allow them to upgrade their electrical service with help from Wolverine Power Cooperative.

“We would encourage people to unplug televisions, computers, items that are plugged into power strips and you should be safe and sound in your home when we restore power. But if you do that, it's just an added precaution that you can take,” says Consumers Energy representative Brian Wheeler. “We are communicating with local police, fire, community leaders to make sure people are aware about this.”

Consumers Energy says they have a backup date in mind if necessary.

