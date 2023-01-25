White Cloud woman arrested following hit-and-run crash involving school bus

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A White Cloud woman is in custody after deputies say she failed to stop after hitting a school bus in Lincoln Township.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 5 Mile Road and Mundy Avenue.

We’re told a bus for White Cloud Public Schools turned onto Mundy Avenue when an SUV didn’t stop before the intersection.

The bus was T-boned, and the bus driver reportedly stated the SUV kept driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Authorities say they found the SUV and its 49-year-old female driver nearby and arrested her for failing to stop after a crash, operating while intoxicated and for resisting an officer.

She has since been taken to the Newaygo County Jail.

Deputies credit White Cloud Public Schools, Newaygo County Central Dispatch, Jerry’s Towing and Life EMS for their assistance in the case.

