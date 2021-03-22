White Cloud teen fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager says he will keep fighting his cancer diagnosis.

Garrett Fenlon lives in White Cloud and, like most other 14-year-old boys, enjoys YouTube, video games, and martial arts.

This time last year, though, he began feeling achy and couldn’t shake off a cough.

In May, doctors diagnosed him with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Fenlon says between appointments and treatments, it’s draining. But he wants to fight for his future, where he sees himself become an entrepreneur.

His family says chemotherapy seems to be working, but they still face another three months of it.

“We want to give him a chance to go through, having a first girlfriend, you know, get a job, get a career, do life through the ups and downs,” said Justin Fenlon, Garrett’s dad. “It’s like you don’t get a chance if you’re a child and get a life-threatening disease. You do whatever you can do. We’re fighters, we’ll do whatever it takes.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses. To donate, click here.

