White Cloud police arrest man in connection to attempted stabbing, domestic assault

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — One person has been arrested in connection to an attempted stabbing and domestic assault earlier this month in White Cloud.

Levon Forest Duke of White Cloud, 34, had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to the City of White Cloud Police Department.

The department responded March 9 to a report of an attempted stabbing and domestic assault.

Because the 9-1-1 call was delayed, the suspect was able to flee the scene before police arrived.

An investigation was conducted and a report filed with the prosecutor's office.

Because of that investigation, a warrant was issued for aggravated domestic assault and habitual offender notice.

During Duke’s arrest, police say they found evidence of possession of meth and carrying a concealed weapon.

More warrants were issued as a result of that second investigation.

White Cloud Police Department was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.