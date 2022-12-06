White Cloud man found guilty for the murder of his son

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A White Cloud man has been found guilty for the murder of his son.

According to Newaygo County, Darrell Dean Dakan shot and killed his son, Joshua Dakan, on December 27, 2021.

Dakan was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder, which carries a sentence of life or any term of years. He was also found guilty of Weapons Felony Firearm, which carries a penalty of two years to be served consecutively to and preceding any term of imprisonment for the underlying felony.

“I thank the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this matter, the witnesses to give testimony, and the jury for their service during this lengthy trial,” said Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay.

Dakan is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31 at 9:30 a.m. in the Newaygo County Circuit Court.

