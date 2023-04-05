White Cloud family has backyard overrun by thousands of Springtail Fleas

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A White Cloud area family has had their backyard overrun by thousands upon thousands of little bugs called Springtail Fleas. You could also see these bugs for the next few weeks.

Beth Fuller, who found the Springtail Fleas in her backyard, has lived in her White Cloud home for just over two years. She shares the home with her husband and two dogs.

Last year, the Springtail Fleas showed up at the family’s home for about two weeks.

“But this year is a different story,” said Fuller. “Because now, they’re on the back of my house, they’re on my deck there, every walkway, to come into the back door, the house, my railings had been covered with them."

FOX 17

Fuller and her husband have tried multiple ways to get rid of the fleas.

“We can sweep them away, my husband tried using some Dawn dish soap and warm water to rinse them away hoping that that would take care of them. And within two hours, they were all right back again.”

From afar, they seem to look like smatterings of dirt freshly scattered by the rain. Although they are unsettling to look at, they are really nothing to worry about.

“It’s a harmless insect, is an organic insect,” said Simply Pest Solutions owner Raymond Cummings. “They like to be on the outside of structure. They also found inside whenever there’s a problem with moisture.”

FOX 17

According to Cummings, Springtail Fleas come from the bacteria in the soil. They don’t fly or bite.

Fuller hopes that she won't have to deal with the bugs for much longer.

“I expect that within two weeks, they’ll be gone,” said Fuller. “I’m hoping they’ll be gone.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube