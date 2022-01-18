Two people killed in Newaygo County fire

NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead after a fire at a home in Newaygo County.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly fire happened Tuesday around 4:58 a.m. at a home on N. Cottonwood Avenue in Norwich Township.

Deputies say when crews arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. Neighbors reported that an 80-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman lived in the home.

Crews put out the flames and found the remains of the man and woman inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire should call (231) 689-7303.