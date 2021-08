GOODWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple agencies responded a fatal crash involving a single vehicle in Newaygo County Wednesday evening, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened near 2 Mile Road on Elm Avenue in Goodwell Township.

The sheriff’s office tells us a 26-year-old Twin Lake man drove south on Elm Avenue when he exited the road and struck a tree. They say he was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

