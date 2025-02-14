'Tourism is a big deal': New birding trail opens in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO, Mich. — In single-digit temperatures, birders Terry and Andrea Grabill can still spot songbirds in snow-covered trees, clocking their calls within seconds.

"Winter birding is tough," Terry said. "We've done terrific today."

On Friday, the husband and wife saw a bald eagle, a red-shouldered hawk, an earful of cedar waxwings and several other bird species at Riverfront Park in Newaygo County.

"At 10 years old, I opened up my field guide," said Terry, whose parents nicknamed him Birdman at 10 years old. "It said, 'Find other people to go birding with and learn from.' I didn't know where those people were.”

Those people can now come to Newaygo County to tour its new birding trail, curated by the Grabills and other birders and supported by the Newaygo County Tourism Council and the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

A diverse collection of 35 birding sites across the county, the Newaygo County Birding Trail is less of a trail and more of a "loosely ordered driving route" split into two parts, according to its website.

At all the sites, including the Newaygo County Welcome Center and the McDuffee Creek Nature Preserve, birders can scan signs to learn more about the location and the birds likely to be seen in the area.

"Tourism is a big deal here in Newaygo County," Terry said. "I believe this is going to be an important addition."

While the Grabills still need to print maps and brochures for the trail, it's currently open and operational. A grand opening will be held in May when Michigan's migratory birds return to the state.

"Birding is a big business," Grabill said. "People come from far and wide for excellent birding opportunities, and I believe that exists here in Newaygo County."

