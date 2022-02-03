Three men accused of trying to break out of Newaygo County Jail

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Three men are facing federal charges after investigators say they attempted to break out of the Newaygo County Jail.

Timothy Calicutt, Victor Garcia and Jaron Morgan are all charged with conspiring to escape custody and aiding and abetting an attempted escape.

According to court documents, investigators say Calicutt, Garcia and Morgan conspired to enter a locked utility hatch and a hole in the drywall in the ceiling of their cell and used improvised tools and contraband to damage the building in an attempt to escape.

Court documents state that the defendants would hold up a blanket in an attempt to hide their actions from the surveillance camera in their cell.

Investigators say the suspects fashioned tools to use in their escape from wood, metal, a pipe and other items they had access to in their cell and the maintenance hatch above.

Court documents state Calicutt laid on his back on a top bunk bed and used his feet to press on the ceiling beneath the area where the suspects attempted their escape. The documents say Garcia held up a blanket to hide Calicutt from the surveillance camera while he entered the hatch on September 28.

The men would take turns holding the blanket and entering the hatch seven more times in October.

Court documents state that while in the interior space above the ceiling of the cell, the inmates cut and damaged ductwork, a brick wall and a plywood wall.

If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.

Read the full indictment below:

Newaygo Jail Break Indictment by WXMI on Scribd



