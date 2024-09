NEWAYGO, Mich. — Posting to their social media after midnight, superintendent, Ben Gilpin said that the district will remain open after rumors of a threat were dispelled.

"We appreciate the individuals who brought this matter to our attention, and we will continue to collaborate with our partners to uphold the safety and security of our school community," Gilpin wrote.

Read the full post here:

