NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers responded to a semi tanker that overturned on a Newaygo County road Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the tanker was hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride when it flipped over near Michillinda Road and Maple Island Road.

No injuries were reported.

MSP tells us no leakage occurred; however, the road is closed while crews work to turn the vehicle upright.

Motorists are asked to travel along a different route.

