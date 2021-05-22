Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Beaver Township.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. Saturday in Beaver Township, which is located north of Hesperia and west of Big Rapids in northwestern Newaygo County.

The Michigan State Police are heading up the investigation. MSP originally identified the goings-on as a "critical incident in Beaver Township."

The state police later said that troopers were not injured, but that "the suspect is deceased."

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office assisted MSP troopers at the scene.