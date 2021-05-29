Watch
Superintendent of Newaygo Public Schools retires after 10 years in role

Posted at 4:20 PM, May 29, 2021
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Peg Mathis retired this past week after having been in the role for 10 years.

Mathis made the announcement in a letter to the district Friday.

"My eternal thanks to the students and parents of Newaygo," she wrote. "The community values, work ethic and ability to rise to any challenge are unmatched. The deep bonds in this community are real, as is the welcoming spirit for newcomers."

