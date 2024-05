FREMONT, Mich. — Police in Fremont say everyone in the area of Merchant Ave and Division Ave between Cedar St and Maple St should stay inside and lock your doors, others should stay away until further notice.

FOX 17

The nearby schools are on a 2-hour delay as of 5:30 a.m.

The nature of the incident is unknown. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update this article as information is confirmed.