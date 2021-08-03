Spectrum Health to provide free suicide prevention seminar in Fremont

FREMONT, Mich. — Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial plans to host suicide prevention training for free on Tuesday, Aug. 10, according to Spectrum Health.

We’re told the training will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the NCRESA Educational Service Center in media center rooms 148 and 149.

The nonprofit health system explains the training will focus on identifying those with suicidal thoughts and behaviors as well as how to save lives.

“In the last 18 months, with challenges our community has faced, we want to help empower people with resources that can help them ask the right questions, persuade with compassion and get help that can save lives,” says health educator Stephanie Kooistra, Gerber Memorial health educator. “The Question, Persuade, Refer training is a hands-on program that can make a real difference for our community.”

Those interested in attending may register by calling 231-924-3073.

