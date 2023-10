NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has died following a semi crash in Newaygo County Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened on M-82 and Spruce Avenue.

We’re told the 63-year-old from Sparta turned at the intersection and into the path of the semi, which was headed east.

The victim died at the scene, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are advised to keep away from the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube