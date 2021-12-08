Siren test for Newaygo County dam failure rescheduled to Dec. 14

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A dam-failure siren test along the Muskegon River in Newaygo County has been rescheduled.

Newaygo County Emergency Services says the siren test for the Rogers, Hardy and Croton dams will now occur at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

We’re told the test will entail a voice message, a siren lasting 30 seconds, and another voice message. Newaygo County officials say no action is required from the public.

Should a real emergency occur, residents are urged to evacuate to higher ground immediately upon hearing the sirens. We’re told a flash flood warning would be issued by the National Weather Service, in addition to other information by NIXLE, the county’s emergency notification system. Motorists are advised to watch out for flooded roads and bridges and to refrain from driving through high water if a dam failure occurs.

