BARTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Reed City man is dead after a crash between an ATV and a combine.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on E 14 Mile Road near N. Cypress Avenue in Barton Township.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the ATV, a 52-year-old man from Reed City, died from his injuries.

A 51-year-old woman from Reed City was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital to be treated for injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

