Power interruptions coming to Newaygo County for upgrade installation

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Upgrades to the electrical infrastructure will require nearly 2,000 customers in Newaygo County to go dark this weekend.

Consumers Energy announced it will perform renovations to a substation between Newaygo and Grant along M-37, with a planned outage to start at midnight on Sunday, September 14. Turning off the power will allow crews to safely update hardware that the utility says will result in fewer power outages.

The planned outage could go as long as 8 a.m. on September 14.

Roughly 2,000 homes and businesses are expected to be impacted. Customers in the area have been notified by postcard.

"We are committed to building a more resilient and efficient electric grid and this substation maintenance work will ensure equipment is in good working order," said Steve Herrygers, senior executive director of high voltage distribution at Consumers Energy. "As we carry out this important work, we are grateful for our customers' patience."

If the work needs to be rescheduled, a back-up date of September 21 is already in place.

