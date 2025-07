GARFLIED TWP., Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash.

Deputies and the Newaygo Fire Dept. were got the call to 72nd St. and Felch Ave. in Garfield Twp. on July 5.

They found a single-engine plane flipped over in a field. The pilot was able to get out unhurt.

The Sheriff's Office says it is waiting to hear from the FAA, and plans to release more information once the investigation is finished.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube