Newaygo: Suspect on the run, deputy hits deer during chase

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is still on the run as of Sunday morning after a high-speed chase that unfolded near Sand Lake. Newaygo County Dispatch tells us several agencies are assisting in the search within a perimeter concentrating on 22 Mile Road and Elm Avenue.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Newaygo County deputies chased the suspect through Newaygo County after an attempted traffic stop near Grant.

Dispatch tells us a Newaygo deputy hit a deer during the chase, which at times went through private property at high speeds.

We're told the suspect then ditched the car, fleeing into the woods. Authorities alooked for them, but the search was called off at 4 in the morning. Authorities tell us they plan to continue the investigation Sunday afternoon.

Nobody was hurt during the chase. We don't know anything about the suspect or why the chase took place yet, but authorities say the public isn't in any danger.

