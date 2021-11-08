Newaygo Public Schools closing for a week

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo Public Schools will be closed for a week starting Nov. 9, 2021.

Superintendent Jeff Wright announced that Newaygo Public Schools will be closed from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2021.

Lunches and breakfasts will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Newaygo Highschool front doors.

Wright also states that the Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences will be rescheduled to a later date and that the After School Program will still take place at the Middle School and High School for Nov. 8, 2021.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

