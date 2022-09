NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo Fire Department announced its new fire chief, David Otteren, Friday.

The fire department says its personnel is excited to work with Chief Otteren in his new role.

In a Facebook post, the department also noted that Chief Otteren says he looks forward to interacting with the community, so community members are invited to stop in and introduce themselves when they see Chief Otteren and his team around the station.

Newaygo Fire Department

Chief Otteren is pictured above, with his wife Laurie.

