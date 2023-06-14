Newaygo County's largest EMT class graduates from certification program

FREMONT, Mich. — Life EMS’s largest Newaygo County class graduated from its certification program.

We’re told 11 students graduated from the 10-week course on May 25.

EMS says many of them voiced their intentions of serving Newaygo County.

“Our top-ranked education program continues to grow in Newaygo County, providing a viable and sustainable career option for anyone from high school graduates to those exploring new career options,” says Director of Education Tim Newton.

New EMTs will be reimbursed for their tuition if they serve in the role for at least two years, according to EMS.

Those interested in becoming EMTs are encouraged to sign up for EMT Academy in Fremont, which runs from Aug. 29–Nov. 3. Visit EMS’s website for more information.

