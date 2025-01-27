Newaygo County woman's ear bitten off during assault

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A fight between two women resulted in part of one's ear being bitten off Monday morning.

At 2:03 a.m. Monday, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in the 2900 block of South Walnut Avenue. The investigation found that a 24-year-old woman from White Cloud and a 47-year-old woman from White Cloud got into a physical fight and during that fight part of the 24-year-old's ear was bitten off.

The 24-year-old was transported to Corewell Health Gerber Hospital in Fremont.

The 47-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Newaygo County Jail. She will be arraigned in court later Monday.

The Michigan State Police, Life EMS and Newaygo County Central Dispatch assisted the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.

