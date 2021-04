NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a juvenile runaway.

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

Devin Bates, 16, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing the shirt in the above photo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts may contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.