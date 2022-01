FREMONT, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing person.

Rylin Nichole Shook was last seen Dec. 21 in the Fremont area, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Dyland Wimmer at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.