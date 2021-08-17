Newaygo County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing man

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing person.

Shane Michael Hornbeck was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to a news release Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson hat, black Harley Davidson tank top, blue jeans and black Harley Davidson boots.

Hornbeck is 6’2”, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Courtesy of Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.