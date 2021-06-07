Newaygo County police search for man on parole

BITELY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway man who has violated his parole.

Sunday evening just after 5 p.m., a Newaygo County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a stolen Buick Lucerne in Bitely.

The driver of the car fled from the officer before getting out of the vehicle and running away.

The driver has been identified as Anthony Thomas Schafer, 34, a wanted man on parole.

It is believed by police that Schafer got a ride to north of White Cloud on M-20, just west of M-37, where he got out and ran again.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Schafer.

Anyone with information regarding Schafer's location is asked to either call NC Central Dispatch at (231)-689-5288, Silent Observer at (231)-652-1121, or Sergeant Adam Mercer at (231)-689-7390.